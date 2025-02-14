Lẽtum – Distant Dead Stars (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mathias Henriksson has been crafting sonic landscapes under the Lẽtum pseudonym for over 20 years. Throughout his career, he has released numerous works on renowned labels, earning a respected place in the select circles of Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music.

At the end of last year, he unveiled his latest opus—an album that, as its title suggests, draws inspiration from the enigmatic vastness of the universe, with its dead stars and black holes. A fitting theme for crafting unsettling soundscapes, which Henriksson does with remarkable subtlety. With a little imagination, you can almost feel yourself being drawn into the abyss. His deep, resonant sound waves instill an eerie unease, gradually intensifying with layers of ominous effects and overwhelming sonic textures. Occasional floating passages offer a fleeting sense of reprieve, though they, too, remain shrouded in darkness.

Lẽtum continues to be a conduit for obscure, introspective journeys—driven by an unwavering passion for the art of dark sound. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “When Worlds Collide”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/when-worlds-collide

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

