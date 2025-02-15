Agitprop 666 – Cyber War (Digital Album – Agitprop 666)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The American solo project Agitprop 666 has been active for several years and released its latest work at the end of 2024, featuring 12 tracks.

The approach remains consistent with previous releases—an intense and danceable fusion of ominous EBM basslines and pulsating beats. The music is skillfully structured with a gradual build-up, enriched by a signature element: spoken samples that take center stage. These samples, often extended with repetitive segments, replace traditional vocals while addressing current affairs and social issues such as drug use, AI, cyber warfare, the Mexican mafia, the war in Ukraine, the situation in Taiwan ao…

While the reliance on samples is effective, occasional vocal elements could add further depth. The album’s main shortcoming lies in its mixing and production—particularly the excessive use of fade-outs—which detracts from the overall impact. The content itself is strong, but a more refined mix and professional production could elevate it to an even higher level. (Rating:7).

Listen to “The Cartels”:

https://agitprop666.bandcamp.com/track/the-cartels

