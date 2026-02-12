Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Italian gothic rockers Corvin release their debut single “Dead End Pyre,” uniting members of Me and That Man, Shores of Null, Guineapig and Otus in a new project rooted in classic gothic rock. The track appears as the band’s first digital single, out now, with an expanded two-track Bandcamp edition and a single CD scheduled for 20 March 2026.

“Dead End Pyre” introduces Corvin’s core lineup: Davide Straccione on vocals, Francesco Argentini and Gino Chiarizia on guitars, Matteo Bassoli on bass, and Leopoldo Russo Ceccotti on drums. The song was written by guitarist Francesco Argentini together with the band, with lyrics by Davide Straccione. Drum and vocal sessions took place at Hombrelobo Studio in Rome with engineer Valerio Fisik, while guitars and bass were tracked by the band before mixing and mastering at Studio 73 in Ravenna by Riccardo Pasini.

The single comes with an accompanying video.

The sound is clearly inspired by The Sisters of Mercy and Fields of the Nephilim, as well as Type O Negative and The 69 Eyes. Below is the download on Bandcamp with the B-side “Track II”.

<a href="https://corvinmusic.bandcamp.com/album/dead-end-pyre" rel="noopener">Dead End Pyre by Corvin</a>

About Corvin

Corvin is a recently formed Italian gothic rock band bringing together musicians with experience in projects such as Me and That Man, Shores of Null, Guineapig and Otus.

From the outset, Corvin presented a stable five-piece lineup: Davide Straccione (vocals), Francesco Argentini (guitars), Gino Chiarizia (guitars), Matteo Bassoli (bass) and Leopoldo Russo Ceccotti (drums). All these musicians have backgrounds in dark metal and gothic rock.

Out now is the debut single “Dead End Pyre.”

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)