KMFDM to release ‘Paradise’ feat. Raymond Watts (PIG) for the first time in 16 years

With 2019 marking 35 years of conceptual continuity, KMFDM are to release the band’s 21st album, “Paradise”. KMFDM was this time joined by Black Sugar Transmission’s Andee Blacksugar lending his guitars along with guest performances that include bassist Doug Wimbish (Tackhead, Living Colour), longtime vocalist Cheryl Wilson and rapper Andrew Ocelot Lindsley.

Fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to hear Raymond PIG Watts returning to the KMFDM fold for the first time in 16 years.

KMFDM (originally Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mitleid and not Kill Mother Fucking Depeche Mode) is a German industrial band from Hamburg led by multi-instrumentalist Sascha Konietzko, who founded the group in 1984 as a performance art project.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.