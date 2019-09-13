The Lautreamonts announce European tour 2019

Next week, Brazilian post-punk/darkwave band The Lautreamonts will arrive in Europe for a 11 date tour across 6 countries (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany and Czech Republic).

On their first European tour, the band will present a reimagined live version of their EP “Who Are You Wearing?” along with new tunes and some surprises as well.

For those unfamiliar with the Rio de Janeiro duo, their music can be described as a mix of Post-punk music, Middle-eastern and Indian music with a strong sense of experimentation, psychedelia and sweet melodies. Think of a mix of Dead Can Dance, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Foetus and Black Sabbath with an electronic touch.

Their live shows are known not only for the music, but for the impressive lighting effects and video projections.

Supporting The Lautreamonts in Europe is Austrian/German artist Traashboo. They are also sharing the stage with Danish post-punkers The Foreign Resort in France and The Exploding Boy from Sweden on their Berlin gig.

The Lautreamonts + TraashbooEuropean Tour

Check The Lautreamonts and Traashboo on the following dates.

Click on the links for Facebook events.:

● 19/09 – Hoorn/NL @ SWAF

● 20/09 – Leiden/NL @ Vrijplaast

● 21/09 – Breda/NL @ Café het Hijgend Hert

● 22/09 – Lille/FR @ Rouge-Salsa (with The Foreign Resort)

● 23/09 – Luxembourg/LU @ Rocas

● 24/09 – Solingen/DE @ Waldmeister e.V

● 25/09 – Berlin/DE @ Schokoladen (with Exploding Boy)

● 26/09 – Leipzig/DE @ TIFF

● 27/09 – Augsburg/DE @ Grandhotel Cosmopolis

● 29/09 – Prague/CZ @ Café Na pul Cesty

● 05/10 – Gent/BE @ Kinky Star

