Kirlian Camera releases ‘Base Box’ boxset feat. 7″, DVD, shirt and more

Out soon is the “Base Box” boxset by the Italian dark wave act Kirlian Camera. Be fast to order this set as it will be sold out soon. You can order it right here on Bandcamp.

The boxset holds the DVD “Memorabilia” (incl. official videoclips, TV-appearances, live-recordings, interviews, and much more). The DVD comes in PAL, Region Code 0 and has a duration of a lovely 150’ 30″, that is 2 hours, 30 mins., 30 seconds.

Next there the exclusive “Odyssey Europa” 7” featuring the tracks “Odyssey Europe” and a special version of “Coroner’s Sun” by Lux Anodyca. You also get some extra’s such as a ‘Base MMXVI’-Card with metallic letterings and hand-signed by Angelo Bergamini & Elena Alice Fossi, next to the triangular badge with the old logo of the band next to a ‘Gladiators of Light’ t-shirt.

The tracklist of the DVD is as follows:

HYPNOSIS – Aegonauts (1983) Communicate (1984)

Blue Room (1995 Official Video)

Blue Room (1995) Ocean (1986)

Ocean (1986) Ocean (1986)

Ocean (1987) Heldenplatz (1987)

Heldenplatz ( 1987 Festivalbar Bergamo) Heldenplatz ( 1987 Festivalbar Padova)

1987 Festivalbar Padova) Kirlian Camera Special at “Video-Music” (1994) Ragazze della Notte (1995 – extract from Documentary Film, Swiss National TV) SPECTRAparis/SIDERARTICA – Antland ( 2009 Rudolstadt, Germany) SPECTRAparis – Spectra Muder Show (2010) 16 SPECTRAparis – Carrie Satan (2010 Official Video) SPECTRAparis – Behind the Scenes and Beyond Infinity (2010 Official Outtake Video) Nightglory (2010 Official Video) 19 Edges ( 2013 Markthalle Hamburg)

2013 Markthalle Hamburg) Blue Room (**2013 Markthalle Hamburg) 21 Materia Oscura (2013, Lyrics Video)

BLANK feat. KIRLIAN CAMERA – Lost Simmetry (2013 – Official Video)

Black August (2013 – Official Video) 24 The Fountain of Clouds (2013 – Official Video)

ELENA ALICE FOSSI – Mini-Interview (2014 – Promovideo for ‘Benefiz for Kids Festival)

FAN-MADE Live Videos (Unknown Videomakers)

Comfortably Numb (2013 M’Era Luna Hildesheim, Germany)

E.D.O. (2009 Lübeck, Germany)

Eclipse (2013 M’Era Luna Hildesheim)

Ascension (2015 WGT Leipzig)

The next tracks were all are recorded during the 2014 Runes and Men Festival in Leipzig.

K-Pax

Neither Honour nor Glory

Black August

Erinnerung

Last track

Nightglory (**2014 Dresden)

(*) Italian TV Showcase

(**) Live Showcase

