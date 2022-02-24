Keening – Erase (EP – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Keening is a band driven by British musician Marc Atkinson -who you maybe know from his involvement with The Raudive. This EP has been released as an appetizer to the upcoming album “The Portal”.

Content: The EP features 3 songs taking off with the Dream-Pop driven title song, which is mixing guitar and electronic arrangements. It also is the darkest piece of the production, both other songs being evasive, but less dark.

+ + + : “Erase” is a cool song for its darker touch. Guitar and electronics are complementary.

– – – : Both other songs sound as pure B-sides. They’re pretty long and without diversity, becoming rapidly annoying. I’m also missing passion in the production of the vocals.

Conclusion: “Erase” is not exactly an EP getting me wild for the upcoming album.

Best songs: “Erase”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/thekeening

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords