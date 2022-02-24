Keening – Erase (EP – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Keening is a band driven by British musician Marc Atkinson…
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Keening is a band driven by British musician Marc Atkinson -who you maybe know from his involvement with The Raudive. This EP has been released as an appetizer to the upcoming album “The Portal”.
Content: The EP features 3 songs taking off with the Dream-Pop driven title song, which is mixing guitar and electronic arrangements. It also is the darkest piece of the production, both other songs being evasive, but less dark.
+ + + : “Erase” is a cool song for its darker touch. Guitar and electronics are complementary.
– – – : Both other songs sound as pure B-sides. They’re pretty long and without diversity, becoming rapidly annoying. I’m also missing passion in the production of the vocals.
Conclusion: “Erase” is not exactly an EP getting me wild for the upcoming album.
Best songs: “Erase”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/thekeening
