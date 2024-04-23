Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new single from La Carte Records’ own Julia Gaeta. On “Hangin On A Dream” the Paris-based musician blends post-punk, dark synth-pop and industrial. The single announces a new EP (including a collaboration with Perturbator) called “Blur Divine” which will be out on July 2nd. This already Julia Gaeta’s second single from her upcoming EP “Blur Divine”.

About “Hangin On A Dream,” she says: “It is about coming to terms with your desires, and realizing you may have never had them fulfilled. You’re grasping at something and it slips away, leaving you hanging, confused, wondering. The verses were written on the spot in a studio in Portugal. This is a dual-part song, one that begins very intimately and floaty, and then swells deeper into a trance-like state.”

For the upcoming EP Gaeta has been inspired by personal events, stories of those around her, and what she calls “the push-pull energy of gritty Paris nights”.

The EP was mostly written between two locations in Paris, beginning in 2020 pandemic lockdowns, after Gaeta had just moved to Paris from Berlin. In late 2021, Gaeta linked up with James “Perturbator” Kent, who took an interest in the track’s dark trip-hop sound. He produced and mixed the track, which coincided with a video by filmmaker David Fitt – an ode to Paris nights.

The EP was finally completed in 2023 and further produced by LA-based producer Alex DeGroot (Zola Jesus). You can already pre-order it below.

<a href="https://juliagaeta.bandcamp.com/album/blur-divine">Blur Divine by Julia Gaeta</a>

About Julia Gaeta

Growing up listening to metal, grunge, post-punk and goth music, Gaeta carries with her the influences of bands such as Alice in Chains, Depeche Mode and Killing Joke mixed with a deep love of ‘90s and early ‘00s pop and hip-hop. After playing guitar in bands for nearly a decade, Gaeta dropped her first solo single, “Weight of You”, in early 2022 – which featured a production and mixing appearance from James “Perturbator” Kent. “Weight of You” is set to be included as a B-Side on Blur Divine.

<a href="https://juliagaeta.bandcamp.com/track/weight-of-you">Weight of You by Julia Gaeta</a>

Julia Gaeta plans to tour her EP in the second half of 2024 and into 2025 and she is also beginning work on an LP.

Here is the title track of the upcoming EP.

