Jean-Marc Lederman – Soul Music For Zombies (Album – Les Disques De La Pantoufle / COP International)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Hypnotic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Belgian Electronic veteran Jean-Marc Lederman strikes back with a new solo-work. The hilarious title might be an indication for this work but especially the opening track “The Blue Note” gives us more information. A ‘blue note’ is a ‘music term; note that for expressive purposes is sung or played at a slightly different pitch than standard’.
Content: Jean-Marc Lederman has created a kind of ‘free-style’ -which he’s been doing for a while, using soul vocals he transformed, pitched and supported with hypnotic electronics. Sometimes ghost-like and even reminding me of a track to the great “Twin Peaks”-tune but often totally Experimental -reminding me of Staalplaat releases.
+ + + : The creativity of this artist has no limits; nothing is impossible and everything is worthy of an experiment. I can’t say I’m fond of this new record but I honestly salute and respect the ‘no compromises’ attitude of the artist. It all seems like he doesn’t really care about established standards, fashion trends and ‘bankable’ productions. Lederman is having fun revisiting soul hymns in a very personal way.
– – – : I’m really wondering how people and fans of the artist will react to this new work. I honestly prefer him composing more accessible and Pop-driven music.
Conclusion: Did Jean-Marc Lederman get contaminated by a virus? Did he use some dope to write this album? One thing is for sure, he’s doing his very own, damned, thing.
Best songs: “She’s My Candy Cane”, “The Music Walks Again (The Robert Johnson Story) featuring Emileigh Rohn.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.jmlederman.com / www.facebook.com/jeanmarc.lederman
Label: www.facebook.com/copint
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.