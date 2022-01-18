In The Nursery release video for single feat. footage shot by the late Arthur Humberstone (‘Animal Farm’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘Watership Down’)

January 18, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Chris Saunders) Sheffield-based duo In The Nursery have today issued a video for…
Sheffield-based cult act In The Nursery returns with'Ektachrome (The Animator)' - first single from new album out February 25, 2022

(Photo by Chris Saunders) Sheffield-based duo In The Nursery have today issued a video for their current single, “Ektachrome (The Animator)”. The track is included on “Humberstone”, their forthcoming new studio album and is in part an homage to Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, but is also redolent of classic John Barry scores such as “Walkabout” and orchestral French pop of the early 1970s.

In The Nursery (Klive and Nigel Humberstone) have previously commented “imagine home cinema in the ’70s accompanied by your father’s choice record collection” when describing the single, a sentiment that now extends to its video, which consists primarily of home movie footage shot by their late father Arthur, a well-known animator who worked on such splendid animation films as “Animal Farm”, “Yellow Submarine” and “Watership Down”.

“He was also an avid filmmaker and cinephile whose amateur films date from the mid 1930s,” they add. “Our childhood memories are reinforced by the moving images that he captured and replayed in a makeshift home cinema setting. We’re fortunate to have such vivid documents and reminders of our grandmother, grandfather, mother, father and elder brother – visual memories that will remain etched in the psyche.”

Enjoy the video below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , ,

You may have missed

Sheffield-based cult act In The Nursery returns with 'Ektachrome (The Animator)' - first single from new album out February 25, 2022

In The Nursery release video for single feat. footage shot by the late Arthur Humberstone (‘Animal Farm’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘Watership Down’)

January 18, 2022 bernard
Electro-industrial act Van Roy Asylum returns with 3rd album ‘Pantheon’

Electro-industrial act Van Roy Asylum returns with 3rd album ‘Pantheon’

January 18, 2022 bernard
Witchpop / darkwave act Agnis releases all new single and video for 'Sol Invictus'

Witchpop / darkwave act Agnis releases all new single and video for ‘Sol Invictus’

January 17, 2022 bernard
Tangerine Dream announce new album/tour, share title video 'Raum'

Tangerine Dream release new video ahead of new album out in February

January 17, 2022 bernard
Dark ambient act Llyn Y Cwn re-discovers torpedoed WW1 wrecks on 'Du Y Moroedd' album

Dark ambient act Llyn Y Cwn re-discovers torpedoed WW1 wrecks on ‘Du Y Moroedd’ album

January 17, 2022 bernard