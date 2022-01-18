In The Nursery release video for single feat. footage shot by the late Arthur Humberstone (‘Animal Farm’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘Watership Down’)

(Photo by Chris Saunders) Sheffield-based duo In The Nursery have today issued a video for their current single, “Ektachrome (The Animator)”. The track is included on “Humberstone”, their forthcoming new studio album and is in part an homage to Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, but is also redolent of classic John Barry scores such as “Walkabout” and orchestral French pop of the early 1970s.

In The Nursery (Klive and Nigel Humberstone) have previously commented “imagine home cinema in the ’70s accompanied by your father’s choice record collection” when describing the single, a sentiment that now extends to its video, which consists primarily of home movie footage shot by their late father Arthur, a well-known animator who worked on such splendid animation films as “Animal Farm”, “Yellow Submarine” and “Watership Down”.

“He was also an avid filmmaker and cinephile whose amateur films date from the mid 1930s,” they add. “Our childhood memories are reinforced by the moving images that he captured and replayed in a makeshift home cinema setting. We’re fortunate to have such vivid documents and reminders of our grandmother, grandfather, mother, father and elder brother – visual memories that will remain etched in the psyche.”

Enjoy the video below.