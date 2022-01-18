Electro-industrial act Van Roy Asylum returns with 3rd album ‘Pantheon’

“Pantheon” is the third full-length album by Van Roy Asylum to be released on January 22nd via Insane Records.

The record features contributions by Fredrik Keith Croona (Cynical Existence, Empyres, Menschdefekt, Curse Of Eibon, Agains I, Croona and many others), Alex Tepiskidis (Chamaeleon, Aftereffect) and Ilya Konklever (Freaky Mind, Revelate).

You can order the new album right here as a download or on CD available as a 6 panel digipak with slipcase limited to 100 hand numbered copies.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/pantheon">Pantheon by Van Roy Asylum</a>

Here’s the video teaser for the album.