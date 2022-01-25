I Start Counting release two albums of rare tracks and demos from 1985 and 1986
I Start Counting announce the CD and digital release of two albums of rare tracks and demos from 1985 and 1986. “Re-fused” and “Ejected” will be out March 25 via Mute Records. Previously only available on (sold out) cassette for the 2021 Independent Label Market in London, the albums compile unreleased tracks and demos recorded in 1985 and 1986 for their albums “My Translucent Hands” (1986) and “Fused” (1988).
About I Start Counting
I Start Counting are David Baker and Simon Leonard. The duo formed in 1982 and signed to Mute in 1984, although their history with the label started much earlier when Simon Leonard jumped on stage in 1979 to break up a tussle between Daniel Miller and Robert Rental at a Paris performance of The Normal & Robert Rental.
I Start Counting’s first singles, “Letters to a Friend” and “Still Smiling”, were both produced by Miller and preceded two album releases, “My Translucent Hands” (1986) and “Fused” (1989). By the beginning of the ‘90s, Baker and Leonard had become Fortran 5 and released three albums for the label before reincarnating in 1996 as Komputer, the name they continue to record under.
Check out these two tracks from the releases, “Million Headed Monster” and “Talk About The Weather”.
