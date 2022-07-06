Harsh Symmetry signs to Fabrika Records, debut LP on its way: ‘Display Model’

Out on August 26 is the full-length debut album “Display Model” by the US act Harsh Symmetry. It’s the second release for the band on Fabrika Records Following the release of the darkwave debut single “Mirror Twin”. The debut album is mixed and mastered by She Past Away’s Doruk Öztürkcan.

Hailing from Sacramento, California, the band’s founding only member Sharwarko was influenced by Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Birthday Party, Iggy Pop, Depeche Mode and Bauhaus, plus David Lynch’s work.

The new album will come out in 3 different vinyl versions as you can see below. A black vinyl, a white vinyl (limited edition of 300 copies) and a white and black splattered one (limited edition of 400 copies).

Check out the first single “Mirror Twin” below.