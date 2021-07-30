GW Childs IV and John Fryer debut with ‘Tarrant County’ video

What happens when you mix a Star Wars composer with hybrid country music, and an English producer plus a banjo player annex Sly Cooper game composer? Then you probably get what the duo GW Childs IV and John Fryer came up with.

G.W. Childs IV is one of the founding members of the electro-industrial, synthpop band, Soil and Eclipse. In 1997 they released their debut album, “Necromancy” on COP International Records, followed by “Meridian”, “Archetype”, “Purity”, and “The Mirror”. But more important in this news story of today is that G.W. Childs IV has also worked for LucasArts/LucasFilm, creating games and processing character voices for Star Wars (“Star Wars: Battlefront”, “Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic 2”, and many more).

Comes in notorious English producer John Fryer: “I’ve always been interested in making some country music and working on this track with GW was like a dream come true. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The third musician in the ploy is Peter McConnell who added a banjo performance. Peter McConnell also known as Peter Mc, is an American video game composer and musician, best known for his work at LucasArts and for composing the soundtracks for every Sly Cooper game.







Here’s the unexpected result.