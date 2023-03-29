Gothic rock band Girls Under Glass unveils new music video/single ‘We Feel Alright’

Gothic rock band Girls Under Glass have unveiled their new music video “We Feel Alright” as the first single from their upcoming album “Backdraft”. Returning after a long hiatus, the Hamburg-based group presents a set of brand new tracks on the “Backdraft” album which is set to be released on June 2, 2023.

“We Feel Alright” is also available as a digital single, featuring two Girls Under Glass remixes, “Who the F*** Is Killing Joke?” and “Into the Shining Light”, on regular platforms. Watch the black and white music video for “We Feel Alright” right below.

Girls Under Glass describes their new album “Backdraft” as a “creative explosion, blending sounds from our previous works into a seamless record (…) the album transitions between catchy gothic rock, electronic dark wave, and melodic post-punk.”

The album title “Backdraft” is inspired by a phenomenon related to large fires, symbolizing “our creative energy being reignited.” Initially planning to compose a few new tracks for an EP, Girls Under Glass found themselves with a renewed creative spark, and the project expanded into a full-length album. The lyrics in “Backdraft” reflect dystopian themes relevant to today’s world, perfectly fitting the band’s powerful and sinister sound.

The album also marks the return of former vocalist Thomas “Tom” Lücke, who not only joined the band on stage but also recorded with them for the EP released alongside the album.

Girls Under Glass, formed in Hamburg in 1986, quickly became a leading force in the German gothic rock and dark wave scene. Between 1994 and 2006, they experimented with rock, crossover, and metal sounds, amassing an impressive discography. The current lineup consists of Volker Zacharias (vocals, guitar), Axel Ermes (synth, electronics), Falko Grau (bass), and Tom Lücke (vocals on all EP tracks). The album also features guest musician Mortiis on the track “Tainted.”

“Backdraft” was recorded, mixed, and produced by Axel Ermes and Volker Zacharias, mastered by Chris Harms at Chameleon Studios, with cover art by Greg Rolfes and graphic design and artwork by Ulrike Rank.