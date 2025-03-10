God Body Disconnect – Detune The Tragic Light (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

American artist Bruce Moallem has built an impressive discography over the past decade. “Detune The Tragic Light” marks his tenth solo album, once again offering insight into his personal world of fear, depression, and psychosis.

Moallem’s artistic approach remains largely consistent, creating an overwhelmingly dark and almost hopeless atmosphere. His deep, spoken, and somewhat whispering voice occasionally emerges, narrating his experiences with an unsettling intimacy. The album feels deeply personal, as he shares his struggles with fear and the voices in his head, while also revealing how he attempts to cope. Music becomes his outlet, transforming these raw emotions into an obscure and immersive soundscape.

Yet, he also surprises with a darker, Jazzy-infused side that would feel right at home in a ‘Film Noir’. Melancholic saxophone play and slow, brooding Jazz drums emerge at times, seamlessly blending into the album’s overall aesthetic.

The result is a work that feels both dark and dreamlike—above all, an artistic expression of tormented experiences. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Detune The Skies With A Lesser Key”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/detune-the-skies-with-a-lesser-key

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

