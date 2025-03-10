March 10, 2025

God Body Disconnect – Detune The Tragic Light (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

God Body Disconnect
American artist Bruce Moallem has built an impressive discography over the past decade. “Detune The Tragic Light” marks his tenth solo album, once again offering insight into his personal world of fear, depression, and psychosis.

Moallem’s artistic approach remains largely consistent, creating an overwhelmingly dark and almost hopeless atmosphere. His deep, spoken, and somewhat whispering voice occasionally emerges, narrating his experiences with an unsettling intimacy. The album feels deeply personal, as he shares his struggles with fear and the voices in his head, while also revealing how he attempts to cope. Music becomes his outlet, transforming these raw emotions into an obscure and immersive soundscape.

Yet, he also surprises with a darker, Jazzy-infused side that would feel right at home in a ‘Film Noir’. Melancholic saxophone play and slow, brooding Jazz drums emerge at times, seamlessly blending into the album’s overall aesthetic.

The result is a work that feels both dark and dreamlike—above all, an artistic expression of tormented experiences. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Detune The Skies With A Lesser Key”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/detune-the-skies-with-a-lesser-key

