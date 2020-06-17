German EBM outfit AD:keY hits back with ‘Herz Lass Los’ EP – out via Bandcamp

Before launching their next album, “Resonanz”, the Berlin-based duo AD:keY return with a new 7-track EP “Herz Lass Los”. The title track is a catchy danceable electronic tune with German lyrics and comes in the single version, and 4 remixes including an alternative and Dritter version and 2 remixes by Alphamay and Monöchrome. Also on the EP is the track “Der Letzte Tanz” which comes in a single version and in an EP remix.

You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/herz-lass-los-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Herz Lass Los EP by AD:KEY</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.