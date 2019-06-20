Front 242 announces brand new tourdates for 2019 and 2020

The Belgian cult act Front 242 has released a string of brand new concertdates for 2019 and 2020. The dates will all occur in Europe, including: Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czek Rep., Germany and of course… Belgium!

Here are the dates:

2019

03 Oct Thu Copenhague – Amager – Denmark

04 Oct Fri Helsinki – Ääniwalli – Finland

05 Oct Sat Stockholm – BodyFest Nalen – Sweden

16 Nov Sat Zurich – X-TRA – «schwarzer Ball» – Swiss

30 nov Sat Bratislava – MMC – Slovakia

01 Dec Sun Budapest – Akvárium Klub– Hungary

2020

10 Jan Fri Leipzig – PMD Werk2 Halle D- Germany

11 Jan Sat Prague – Meet Factory – Czek Rep.

07 Mar Sat Namur – Parc Scientifique Créalys – Belgium

13 Mar Fri Kortrijk – De Kreun – Kortrijk Belgium

