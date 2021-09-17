First 7 Delerium albums to be reissued

Metropolis Records will be reissuing the first seven albums by Delerium. These seven remastered albums include “Faces, Forms and Illusions” (1988), “Morpheus” (1989), “Syrophenikan” (1990), “Spiritual Archives” (1991), “Stone Tower” (1991), “Spheres I” (1994) and “Spheres II” (1994).

All of these long out-of-print albums will be simultaneously released by Metropolis on very limited edition white vinyl sets and compact disc along with all digital and streaming platforms on March 4th, 2022.

The material has been remastered for the occasion.

About Delerium

Delerium formed in 1987, originally as a side project of the influential industrial music act Front Line Assembly. Throughout the band’s history, their musical style has encompassed a broad range, including dark ethereal ambient trance, voiceless industrial soundscapes, and electronic pop music. They are best known for their worldwide hit “Silence”. The band is known to feature several female guest vocalists on their albums since their 1997 album “Karma”.

These have included mostly women, such as The Mediæval Bæbes, Kristy Thirsk (of Rose Chronicles), Sarah McLachlan, Leigh Nash (of Sixpence None the Richer), Elsieanne Caplette (of Elsiane), Lisa Gerrard (sampled only), Jaël (of Swiss band Lunik), Camille Henderson, Nerina Pallot, Emily Haines (of Metric), Jacqui Hunt (of Single Gun Theory), Isabel Bayrakdarian and Shelley Harland. Other than Leeb, only three males have contributed vocals to a Delerium album: Matthew Sweet (“Daylight”, on Poem), Greg Froese (“Apparition”, on Nuages du Monde), and Michael Logen (“Days Turn into Nights”, on Music Box Opera); in addition, Baaba Maal was sampled (“Awakenings, on “Spiritual Archives”).

The only constant member throughout its history has been Bill Leeb. Leeb was an early member of industrial pioneers Skinny Puppy, but after he left in 1986 he went on to create his own project, Front Line Assembly with collaborator Michael Balch. Later, the two worked on the side project Delerium and released their first album, “Faces, Forms & Illusions”.

After Balch left both Front Line Assembly and Delerium, Leeb worked with Rhys Fulber, and the two released several albums under the Delerium moniker. These years saw a gradual stylistic change from darker ambient to a more danceable sound. After the release of “Karma”, Fulber left to pursue other interests, and Leeb teamed up with producer Chris Peterson to release “Poem”. 2003, however, saw the reunion of Leeb and Fulber for the release of “Chimera”, followed by “Nuages du Monde” in 2006.