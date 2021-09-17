Canadian industrial act DI Auger releases video for ‘Piss & Vinegar’, a middle finger up to the system

Canadian industrial act, DI Auger has released a video for the track, “Piss & Vinegar”, which appears on the band’s latest album, “Under The Skin Of The World”. The album is the project’s first collaboration with producer and contributor Sean Beesley of Live Evil Productions.

C. Lefort: “The song is directed at the system – the governments of all nations that ignore the law of ‘governing’ the people but seem to want to rule them. I am interpreting this as a bastardized form of tyranny. This is a song for the people that are waking up and have had enough. The video concept was to capture the rage and anger at a system or against the system from the perspective of any individual interpreted by the viewer.”

The video was shot north of Toronto in Peterborough, Ontario and was directed and edited by Sean Beasley of Live Evil Productions. Watch the video for “Piss & Vinegar” below.

About DI Auger

DI Auger is the solo project by Toronto based musician C. Lefort. The project brings what Left calls “neo industrial gothic rock”. For the past several years released six full-length albums, six EP’s, as well as various remixes, singles and collaborations.

The project’s debut “Horse Storm Rising” was released in 2013 via Lefort’s own record label Crawlspace Productions (just like all the other releases). “White Label Black Noise” followed in 2014, “Black Swans At Dawn” in 2016, “Drinking Songs For The Dead” in 2017, “Graveyard Earth” in 2019 and in 2021 we got “Under The Skin Of The World”.

DI Auger also hosts and DJ’s events in the city Toronto under his banner ‘Rage’, and produces ‘DI Auger’s Ragecast’, a monthly podcast that brings new music, old favorites and new talent into the fold for two hours of dark dance in a streaming environment.

Check out his latest album below.

<a href="https://diauger.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-skin-of-the-world">UNDER THE SKIN OF THE WORLD by DI AUGER</a>