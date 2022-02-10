Finnish industrial metal band Ruoska releases their sixth album later this year – New single ‘Kade’ out now

Finnish industrial metal band Ruoska releases their sixth album later this year - New single out now

The Finnish industrial metal band Ruoska is finishing the production of their sixth full length album. Now they have released the second single from the upcoming album, “Kade”, via Inverse Records. The new album is the follow-up to the éàà! release “Rabies” which was released on the Herodes label.

Frontman Patrik Mennander backgrounds the new single: “Kade leads the listener deeper inside the upcoming album’s dark atmosphere. It’s a story about eternal disasters and misery that continue across the generations. The Ruoska soldier on the cover artwork is about to begin his journey on this cursed and devastated world trying to survive while searching signs of life. Ruoska’s story continues with familiar futuristic themes and the mystery around the concept starts to unveil. The music video of Kade visualizes the story and will be released later this spring. Also another single will be released later this spring and the full album in autumn 2022.”

Check out the new single “Kade” below.


