Figure Section returns with video for 'Up North' taken from the band's debut album 'Mirages'

April 6, 2022 bernard

Figure Section returns with video for “Up North” taken from the band’s debut album “Mirages” on the Belgian label Antibody. The band’s debut album comes after the “Spectre” EP which was released in 2019 on the Berlin imprint Aufnahme+Wiedergabe. The album is out as a download and on cassette format.

Figure Section consists of the duo Olivia Carrère & Yannick Franck.

Here’s the video for “Up North”.


