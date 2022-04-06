Australian post-industrial outfit Kollaps returns with 3rd album in June: ‘Until The Day I Die’
“Until The Day I Die” is the third album from the Australian post-industrial outfit Kollaps to be released on June 24th via Cold Spring.
A wide variety of metals and raw materials were used in the creation of the album including metal grates, a rusted hoist, cement cylinders, field recordings, hammering of various decrepit objects, broken amplifiers, an exposed reverb tank, various synthesizers, and the ‘metal coil’ which is a crudely self-constructed artifice.
The material was entirely written, recorded, and mixed at the self-constructed ILoveHeroin Studios built above a sculpture museum in Lugano, Switzerland. All instrumentation was handled by Wade Black except for bass guitar by Andrea Collaro recorded at Hangar 121 in Lenate Pozzollo, Italy on all tracks except “D-IX” and “I Believe In The Closed Fist”, handled by Black, and additional sound design and percussion by Giorgio Salmoiraghi.
The album was mastered by James Plotkin and completed with cover artwork by Nullvoid (Thomas Ekelund | Trepaneringsritualen).
The 7-track release comes on CD in a 6-panel digipak and on vinyl with a full colour matt-laminate sleeve and printed inner lyric sleeve.
