Exclusive premiere Komrads’ ‘The Wraith’ (taken from split release with STCLVR)

Out tomorrow is a split 10″ vinyl/digital EP, “The Wraith”, between Komrads and industrial artist STCLVR (pronounced ‘Street Cleaver’) from Jamestown, NY.

We present you here the title song, “The Wraith”, from the split release with STCLVR out tomorrow.

Komrads was formed in late 2014 in Rochester, NY by founding members Zach Burnett, Jesse Hellstead, and Sam Langley. The group set out to fuse their long standing affection for punk icons such as GG Allin and Dead Boys with their deep obsession for early darkwave artists like Depeche Mode and Joy Division. Their first experiment entitled “Hail” was released in 2015 on Wicked Squid Records.

Over the next two years the group toured the northeast and midwest opening for acts such as Tim Skold, Skeletal Family, Marian Hill, Psyclon Nine, and Hank and Cupcakes. It was also during this period when Joe Sexton, joined the outfit and expanded the group’s live visual experience. In the Spring of 2017 the group returned to the studio to record their sophomore release entitled “Resistor” with engineer/ producer Josh Pettinger at Wicked Squid Studios. The album was later mastered by Grammy award winning mastering engineer Brian “Big Bass” Gardner. The record was self released in May of 2018.

