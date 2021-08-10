Exclusive: Autumn Stay launch ‘Closer to the Edge’ video

Out now is the brand new video, “Closer to the Edge”, by Autumn Stay, an Austin, Texas based gothic electronica metal band. This female fronted line-up launched on the Texas scene in 2011 followed by gigs and tours with Drowning Pool, Oh, Sleeper, John 5, Straight Line Stitch, Saliva and Heaven Below just to name a few.

After self releasing their first album, “The Equinox” in 2012 , Autumn Stay began working on a new EP in 2014, “Sheep”. In 2018, Autumn Stay teamed up with producer, Kevin ‘131’ Gutierrez, to get into Assembly Line Studios to record “Confess”. In 2020, they paired up once again to record “Closer To The Edge” as a single with their very first official music video to go alongside it.

Check out the video now.