Estonian electropop act Wateva debut with ‘Disposable Society’

(Photo by Rauno Liivand) Out now is “Disposable Society”, the debut studio album of the Estonian electropop duo Wateva which features several other Estonian artists as well such as Manna, Noëp, Emily J., Asena, Daniel Levi and Stefan.

Definitely aimed at a bigger crowd, we are pretty sure that the diehard electropop fans will appreciate this release as well.

Hailing from Tallinn, Estonia, the project is the music child of Hugo Martin Maasikas and Kris Evan Säde. They have been releasing music via various labels since 2018: Selected, Armada Music, Big Beat Records, Future House Music and NCS.

Here’s the full album which holds both ambient like tracks and more straight forward electropop.