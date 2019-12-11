Erasure’s Andy Bell releases ‘Variance III – The Queereteria Remixes’ feat. Bronski Beat remixes – check a first track

“Variance III – The Queereteria Remixes” is the latest Andy Bell album which presents remixes of some of the tracks from the “Torsten In Queereteria” alongside some previously unreleased music from the project, plus a handful of bonus tracks.

For those who missed it, “Torsten In Queereteria” was the third solo album by Andy Bell performing as alter-ego Torsten, a gender-fluid, semi-immortal. The project is a pop / musical theatre collaboration between Erasure singer Andy Bell, poet/playwright Barney Ashton-Bullock and musician Christopher Frost.

Here’s the tracklisting:

Not Opting Out (Matt Pop Club Mix)

We Hadn’t Slept For Twenty Years (Bronski Beat Remix)

I Don’t Like (Bronski Beat Remix)

Lowland Lowriders (Jerome Froese Retouched Mix)

We Hadn’t Slept For Twenty Years (Shelter’s New Mix)

Lead Me

Judgement

If We Want To Drink A Little (Andy Bell Solo Version)

Silence Is Golden (Radio Edit)

We Hadn’t Slept For Twenty Years (Radio Version)

Not Opting Out (Matt Pop Radio Edit)

Below is an extract from “Not Opting Out (Matt Pop Club Remix)”.

