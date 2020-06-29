Erasure release new EP feat. remixes of album opener ‘Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)’

Erasure today release a new EP featuring remixes of their forthcoming album’s opener, “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)”. The EP features remixes from UK-based DJ and producer, Philip George, Daybreakers – aka Ric Scott, Alex Hush and Nimmo. The original version of the track is taken from “The Neon”, the band’s latest album, which is out August 21 on Mute. The record will be released digitally and on standard and deluxe limited editions of vinyl, CD and cassette.

You can check out the EP below. Note that is primarily targeted at the dance scene, not as much towards the electro pop scene.

