Erasure announce ‘The Neon Remixed’ – Listen to a brand new track ‘Secrets’

(Photo by Phil Sharp) Erasure have announced details of “The Neon Remixed”, an album collating new remixes from their latest album, “The Neon”, alongside a brand new track, “Secrets”. “The Neon Remixed” is set for release on 30 July 2021 on limited edition double colored vinyl and gatefold CD, both packaged in a mirror board sleeve.

On “The Neon Remixed” you’ll see tracks from 2020’s “The Neon” remixed by a host of artists including Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis and more.

Listen to the new track, “Secrets” right below.

October 2021 will see Erasure bring The Neon to venues across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Denmark, kicking off at the Glasgow Armadillo auditorium on 1 October, with a London date at the O2 Arena on 17 October. Tickets can be bought right here.

ERASURE – THE NEON TOUR – 2021 DATES