German electro/future pop project Elektrostaub will release its third studio album “Humility” on April 6, 2026 via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix as a CD and digital edition. The 12-track studio album again centres mastermind Patrick Knoch’s songwriting and production, built entirely around guest vocal performances. Musically the album offers a mix between future pop, synth pop and electro wave.

Guest contributions include Richard Bjørklund of Spektralized, Salva Maine from Spanish act Culture Kultür, vocalist Lis van den Akker, Norwegian synth project Echo Image, British artist J:Dead, singer and producer Alex Braun, Lilli K. Engelhardt, René Anke of Logic & Olivia, German duo Beyond Border and Mel Gúntzelsson of Future Trail / davaNtage.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/humility" rel="noopener">Humility by ELEKTROSTAUB</a>

Two tracks from the album – available for immediate download – have already appeared as singles and EPs. “Falling” features Pal Magnus Rybom of Echo Image and originally appeared on both the “Too Far From The Pack EP” and the “Falling EP“, which were released digitally in 2025 via Alfa Matrix.

The title track “Too far from the pack”, featuring Salva Maine, also forms part of that 2nd EP and returns here in its main album version and a separate female vocal edit with Lilli K. Engelhardt.

About Elektrostaub

German solo project Elektrostaub operates from the northern Ruhr area of Germany and focuses on electro-pop and future pop. Programmer and composer behind the 2007 formed project is Patrick Knoch, who is each time joined by a rotating line-up of guest vocalists.

The early Elektrostaub catalogue initially appeared via the German label Echozone and featured several collaborative singles. The debut album “Birthday And Death” followed on November 17, 2017 on Echozone, after the singles “Unforgotten” (with Henrik Iversen), “Also Without You” (with Anne Goldacker) and “Funeral Of Love”, which combined harsher EBM-leaning production with guest vocals from Ruined Conflict and Nordika. This material was later reissued when Elektrostaub joined Alfa Matrix, making the full back catalogue available again through the Belgian label.

The second studio album “Reliance” arrived in December 2021 on Alfa Matrix as a CD and digital release, again built around a long list of guest singers, including Patrik Hansson (Vanguard, Uncreated), Henrik Iversen, !Distain, René Anke, Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), Jan Dieckmann (Norderney), Alex Rush (Unity One), Claudia Uhle (X-Perience), Damasius Venys (Mondträume / Mental Exile), Alex Nórdika and Darrin Huss (Psyche).

Between and around the two albums, Elektrostaub built a catalogue of EPs and singles. The 2020 “Wake Up” EP marked the project’s first Alfa Matrix release. It was followed by the 2021 single “We Are Dreamers” with Patrik Hansson of Vanguard / Uncreated.

Recent years saw further EPs on Alfa Matrix, including reworked material from the debut, standalone singles and collaborations. In 2025, the label released the “Too Far From The Pack EP”, followed by the “Falling” remix EP later that year which centered around the track holding guest vocals by Pal Magnus Rybom of Echo Image.

Make sure to read our interview with Elektrostaub to know more about the project.

