April 26, 2024

Elektroklänge – Abfahrt (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 26, 2024
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: While Swedish Elektroklänge have their second full length-album in the pipeline they now strike back with this EP featuring six songs.

Content: “Abfahrt” moves on from where the debut album “Komposituation” (2022) stopped; a new Electro/Robotic-Pop production clearly inspired by the sound of Kraftwerk. The songs are still sweet and soft featuring deep bass lines, endless bleeps and retro strings but also traffic sounds and other noises reinforcing the concept theme of the work. The last song is a remix by Elektro-Müller.

+ + + : If you’re into Kraftwerk-Pop music you definitely going to have to try Elektroklänge. And my favorite cut is the one coming the closest by Kraftwerk. “Bordcomputer – Radio Edit” even sounds as the best song I’ve heard from this band thus far. It’s ultra cliché but also ultra-cool. The songs are well-crafted and easy to listen to.

– – – : The main point that hurts with this type of project is the lack of originality. They adapted Kraftwerk into a sweeter edit but without the magic of the one and only Kraftwerk.

Conclusion: Elektroklänge remains imprisoned in the Kraftwerk-web and is going to catch the attention of fans of the band from Düsseldorf.

Best songs: “Bordcomputer – Radio Edit”, “Glitzerstrahl”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.elektroklange.com / www.facebook.com/Elektroklange

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix

