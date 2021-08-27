Electroclash/synthpunk act Bikini Death Race announce new album ‘Refrigerator’ – video for first single ‘Frontlines’ out now

The Italian electroclash/synthpunk act Bikini Death Race announce their sophmore album “Refrigerator” offering again a mix of punk, synth-pop and electronica. With “Refrigerator”, the band have taken a deep dive into experimentation with analog synthesizers and drum machines. Written largely during the Covid-19 lockdown the result is nine songs.

The music video for the first single “Frontlines” can be seen below. “Refrigerator” itself will be released September 17th on Negative Gain worldwide on CD, vinyl, and digitally.

About Bikini Death Race

In 2016, a boy in a panda mask and a girl in a cat mask wrote and recorded “Party Animals”. This electro-punk debut resulted in a reissue on vinyl which sold out at gigs and the release of two videos.

Since then, Layman Alpha (the guy in the helmet who drives the machines) started collaborating with the band. With this new line-up, Bikini Death Race toured an electronic, punk and surrealist live act across Italy and wider Europe – gigs at which the presence of laptops or playbacks was deliberately denied and instead replaced with live – analog electronics.

Below are a few more tracks to check out from their upcoming release (you can also order the vinyl here) plus their debut.

<a href="https://bikinideathrace.bandcamp.com/album/refrigerator">Refrigerator by BIKINI DEATH RACE</a>

<a href="https://bikinideathrace.bandcamp.com/album/party-animals">Party Animals by BIKINI DEATH RACE</a>