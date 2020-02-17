Electro Spectre launches brand new EP and video for ‘Where Two Hearts Meet’ + new album in the making (and it promises to be good again!)

Our Spotify playlist followers already noticed, out now is the brand new EP “Where Two Hearts Meet” by Norway’s electrop finest Electro Spectre. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album “Stereo Dreams” which will be out on Crab Key Records in collaboration with Meisel Music.

The single comes right after the release of the one-track single “Jungle Eyes”, and includes two addition remixes of the song and three additional remixed tracks from the upcoming album. And it must be said, “When the night falls” for instance is a real gem, an electropop pearl you can only expect from this Nordic duo. Top notch!

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/3xEBDHdPhcuSbafRMC4Rmg" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

The band also released a brand new video for the occasion, directed by Rune Hov, which you can see below.

<noscript><iframe title="Electro Spectre - Where Two Hearts Meet (Official Music Video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RAhHkbbg-WA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

