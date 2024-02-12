Einstuerzende Neubauten returns with all new album in April: ‘Rampen – apm: alien pop music’
Einstuerzende Neubauten announce the upcoming release of a new double album, titled “Rampen – apm: alien pop music”. The release will be out on the band’s own label Potomak. You’ll be able to get the album as limited edition double LP, regular double LP, double CD, and of course also digitally. The release date is April 5th.
“Rampen – apm: alien pop music” is the follow-up to the 2020 album “Alles in Allem”.
Einstürzende Neubauten formed in West Berlin in 1980. The group is currently composed of founding members Blixa Bargeld (lead vocals, guitar, keyboard) and N.U. Unruh (custom-made instruments, percussion, vocals), long-time contributor Alexander Hacke (bass, vocals), plus Jochen Arbeit (guitar, vocals), and Rudolph Moser (custom-built instruments, percussion, vocals), who both joined the line-up in 1997.
