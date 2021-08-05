Out now is Duran Duran’s newest single “More Joy” taken from their upcoming 15th studio album “Future Past” to be released on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. You can expect that band’s signature pop blended with a flavor of J-pop-disco-punk with collaborators Chai.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes explains: “The song was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon and Erol Alkan. It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant “more joy” early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track. We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask Chai if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song.”

For the new material the band has been working with British DJ / producer Erol Alkan and Italian composer / producer Giorgio Moroder. The band has also enlisted the help of Swedish qrtist Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, and of course Japan’s Chqi< In addition, Blur’s Graham Coxon co-wrote and lends his guitar to several tracks on the record, and David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson plqyed on the album closer “Falling”. The record, which was recorded across studios in London and LA over lockdown, also features long-time collaborator Mark Ronson who co-wrote and played on “Wing”, and was mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

Here’s the new track.