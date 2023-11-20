Doexl is Back with 'prey' Single and Cgi Video - out Now

A few days ago we reported about a new EP by the Paris Berlin-based dark wave / EBM producer and visual artist DOEXL. She now has released a new music video, “Prey”. The video is a CGI co-production by her label/VFX studio VOAXS and the 3D artist Husi Rass.

The track is taken from her new EP, “Corpus” and seh describes it as “an EBM/Industrial techno track in a synesthetic journey where Sound and Technology merge into an Hard Dance party.”

You can download it now from Bandcamp, and also get it on all other platforms.

<a href="https://voaxs.bandcamp.com/track/prey">Prey by DOEXL</a>

DOEXL debuted in 2021, when she made her debut with the EP “MORPH”. Her new EP “Corpus” comes with heavy bass, metallic beats and organ synths. The EP has 5 tracks including the previously released singles “Beast”, “Vox”, and “Prey”. You can download it now from Bandcamp.

Check out the new video for “Prey”.