Diverje lands ‘Life Dark Void’ album – Out now

Out via DSBP is the brand new Diverje album “Life Dark Void”. The release is out on CD as well, and you can order it directly from the DSBP Bandcamp page. This is already the 14th album for Diverje and includes 15 new tracks. Expect dark electro with lyrics that handle “a deeply personal diary going through the PTSD, loneliness, destruction, loss, isolation and aggression of a post apocalyptic society as it grows darker and more desperate through time.”

The line-upon this release includes Tommy T. Rapisardi, Alexander Borsov, and Jim Wikked.

Included is also a trance/industrial collaboration with Faust-project on the tracks “Excommunicate” and “When The Monsters Come For You”. Also added is an updated version of “This Disease” and a new tribute song to Arnold Schwarzenegger/Predator movie called “Predatoric”.

Added to this you’ll find Lux Mala on vocals for the song “Astral Trip (give me a sign)”. For the track “Divide” Diverje arranged a collaboration with John Prassas/ 162.

<a href="https://dsbp.bandcamp.com/album/life-dark-void">Life Dark Void by DIVERJE</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

