Demonwarp releases ‘Viral Empire’ album

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Demonwarp released “Viral Empire” on Re:Mission Entertainment on 25 September 2026. The album is Demonwarp’s third full-length, running ten original tracks of industrial and EBM rhythm work layered with dark synth and metal-edged electronics, its lyrics turning on surveillance, corruption, artificial intelligence and resistance to power.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/viral-empire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Viral Empire by Demonwarp</a>

Two tracks were released as singles ahead of the album: “Protocol Obey” and “Spreading The Flames.” “Viral Empire” adds three remixes of those singles to close out its thirteen-track sequence: Frontal Boundary reworks “Protocol Obey,” while Dawn Of Ashes and Dread Risks each contribute separate versions of “Spreading The Flames.” Demonwarp handled all production and vocals on the album; Kristof Bathory mastered it, and KGM Studio supplied the cover art. Pre-orders opened on 4 September ahead of the 25 September release. The first pressing is a limited run of 100 digipak CDs, alongside the full digital release on Bandcamp.

“Viral Empire” follows 2024’s “Dominion,” Demonwarp’s second album, which featured Jenna Cogan on vocals.

About Demonwarp

Demonwarp began self-releasing music in 2022 with the single “Devil’s Sunset” and the ten-track album “In The Night,” followed the same year by the singles “Relent” and “Lust Lies In Betrayal.” Further self-released singles, “Just Ashes,” “Scream At The Gates,” “Onikiri” and “Fading Flesh,” followed through 2023. Demonwarp’s second album, “Dominion,” arrived in September 2024 with Jenna Cogan featured on vocals. “Viral Empire,” Demonwarp’s third full-length, arrived on 25 September 2026 through Re:Mission Entertainment, preceded by the singles “Protocol Obey” and “Spreading The Flames” and the remixes of both that close the new album.

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