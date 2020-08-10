Debut solo album late Jeremy Inkel to be released in November

(Photo: The Jeremy Inkel Estate) Jeremy Inkel’s debut as a solo artist comes to us nearly 3 years after his untimely passing. Inkel died January 23 2018 due to complications arising from an asthma condition. He was only 34 years old.

Although Inkel was a member of Front Line Assembly, Left Spine Down, Delerium and Noise Unit he also worked on a first solo album, “Hijacker”. “Hijacker” will be out in November via ArtOfFact Records and is an album of hard-hitting EBM and techno grooves and industrial dancefloor experiments. A first single, “I don’t need your money” is out now on Bandcamp.

Hijacker will be released on CD and vinyl formats worldwide as well as on all streaming platforms on November 6th, 2020. A portion of proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Vancouver Food Bank.

<a href="http://frontlineassembly.bandcamp.com/album/hijacker?campaign=sidelinenews">Hijacker by Jeremy Inkel</a>

