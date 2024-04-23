Dawn of Ashes launch brand new album, ‘Reopening The Scars’ – Out now
Out now is the all new album from the Los Angeles-based Dawn of Ashes: “Reopening The Scars”. “Reopening The Scars” is out on Metropolis Records and offers a hybrid of industrial and extreme metal.
Dawn of Ashes started out on Metropolis releasing three albums in the late 2010s, having previously recorded for Metal Blade and subsequently for Artoffact Records. For their return to Metropolis, Dawn of Ashes founder and frontman Kristof Bathory and co will celebrate the release of “Reopening The Scars” at the infamous Dark Force Festival in New Jersey.
