April 23, 2024

Dawn of Ashes launch brand new album, ‘Reopening The Scars’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2024 0

Dawn of Ashes

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out now is the all new album from the Los Angeles-based Dawn of Ashes: “Reopening The Scars”. “Reopening The Scars” is out on Metropolis Records and offers a hybrid of industrial and extreme metal.

Dawn of Ashes started out on Metropolis releasing three albums in the late 2010s, having previously recorded for Metal Blade and subsequently for Artoffact Records. For their return to Metropolis, Dawn of Ashes founder and frontman Kristof Bathory and co will celebrate the release of “Reopening The Scars” at the infamous Dark Force Festival in New Jersey.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

History Of Guns presents ‘No Longer Earthbound’ single ahead of new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2024 0

Christian Death announces 2024 European ‘Armageddon Tour’- Check dates now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2024 0

Jean-Marie Aerts, an icon in the Belgian music scene, is dead

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 21, 2024 0

You may have missed

History Of Guns presents ‘No Longer Earthbound’ single ahead of new album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2024 0

Dawn of Ashes launch brand new album, ‘Reopening The Scars’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2024 0

Christian Death announces 2024 European ‘Armageddon Tour’- Check dates now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2024 0

Jean-Marie Aerts, an icon in the Belgian music scene, is dead

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 21, 2024 0

Then Comes Silence announces North American tour dates to coincide with ‘Trickery’ album which is out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 19, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights