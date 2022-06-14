Darkwave act Vaselyne (aka Yvette Winkler and Frank Weyzig) lands ‘The Sea Says’ album
Out now is the Vaselyne album “The Sea Says”. The album was preceeded by 3…
Out now is the Vaselyne album “The Sea Says”. The album was preceeded by 3 EP’s “Winter” (originally by Tori Amos), “Here To Begin” and “Shame” (originally by PJ Harvey).
Behind Vaselyne we find Yvette Winkler (you know her from John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise project and few others) and Frank Weyzig (ex-Clan of Xymox). They are currently signed to COP International, recommended by John Fryer who had worked with Yvette Winkler on a Black Needle Noise release.
The “The Sea Says” album holds 13 tracks including a cover of the Oceansize track “One Day All This Could Be Yours” and the aforementionned Tori Amos and PJ Harvey covers. Guest vocals on “Here to Begin” are by Lynette Cerezo and you can hear Michael Aliani on guest vocal on “Forever After” and Searmanas on “Love Failed to Save Me”.
Additional string arrangements on “Under Your Skin” and solo violin on “Waiting to Exhale” and “Forever After” were executed by Einar Ihle. You will also find Rina Vervoort on flute on the track “One Day All this could be Yours” and “Pair of Three”.
Finally, John Fryer took care of the complete performance, arrangements and production on the track “Down”.
Check out the full album below.
