Brand new video for Geoff Doner single ‘New Life’, off album ‘Love More Real’

Out now is the newest video for Geoff Doner’s single “New Life”, taken off the album “Love More Real”. The video was directed and edited by Mikela Jay.

Working remotely during the pandemic, long-time creative collaborators Geoff Doner, Andrea Battersby and Mikela Jay joined forces to realize a visual journey that complements the musical message in “New Life”. You can watch the video right here or below.

Here’s what Geoff says about the track: “‘New Life’ is inspired by my personal journey of unlearning and interrogating the ways I benefit from systemic white privilege. Through the song and video, I explore private and public reckoning, when inescapable truths alter our reality and understanding can begin. In facing our inner personal demons, walls that have hidden and protected us from painful truths are bound to crumble, freeing us to see ourselves and others with more empathy. Today, global pandemic is a backdrop to revelations of institutional racism and emergent truths of Canada’s violence against Indigenous people. Erected by architects and managers of colonialism and capitalism, walls meant to divide and diminish our collective social fabric are being toppled by citizens everywhere.”

In the video Geoff and Andrea captured themselves performing as ‘The Automatons’. Drawing on influences like 1920’s classic film ‘Metropolis’ and iconic punk and goth stylings from the 1980’s, Andrea designed makeup and costuming that blur vintage and contemporary sensibilities.

Mikela Jay adds: “Throughout the video, manually-operated kinetic lighting animates shadowy apparitions that represent true horrors being revealed globally and locally. A pop-up book aesthetic suggests innocence and provides an entry point to reconcile with difficult realities.”

Check out the video below.