Darkness On Demand – Panic In Reserve (Digital/CD Album – Alfa Matrix)
Several years have passed since Wagner and Falgalas transitioned their Dance Or Die project into Darkness On Demand. On their fourth album, the duo continues to explore a futuristic, dystopian universe, translating it into an electrifying sonic experience. The album features 10 tracks that showcase the boundless creativity and remarkable talent of this German group, particularly in its most dynamic moments. Driving, aggressive EBM basslines form the backbone of the album, paired with hard-hitting, danceable rhythms and elevated by Wagner’s distinctive, charismatic vocals. While the duo also experiments with quieter, atmospheric tracks to add variety, these moments feel less essential compared to the album’s energetic core. Despite this, the record remains an exceptional work, further solidifying Darkness On Demand’s reputation for crafting compelling and innovative music. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “Lobotomie”:
https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/lobotomie
