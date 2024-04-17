April 17, 2024

Dark Minimal Project returns with ‘Remixes’ incl. reworks by Dominatrix, Patrick Codenys, XMS, … – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Dark Minimal Project

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

(Photo by Erik Jarrigeon) Dark Minimal Project is a French electro cold wave act consisting of Ange Vesper and Guillaume VDR, augmented with producer Peter Rainman. They formed in 2022 in Lille (France) and is currently signed to Infacted Recordings.

The band recently released a 10-track strong remix album featuring remixes by People Theatre, Krieg-B, Front 242 / Patrick Codenys, Ruined Conflict, Dominatrix, XMS, Fatherless Child, Dark State, Ethan Wood and Résilience. You can still get the vinyl version on Bandcamp too.

The tracks are taken from the band’s 2nd LP “Ghost Of Modern Times” released in May 2023.

Related newsFront 242 announces 3 new vinyl releases on clear vinyl in pre-order now - instant rush crashes Alfa Matrix website

A new video clip was also launched for the track “Ordinary Man” remixed by Ruined Conflict.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Schkeuditzer Kreuz shares new video and digital single, ‘Ratchet’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Decline and Fall present new track from dark wave EP ‘Gloom’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Index AI project resurrected with ‘Gods and Animals’ double album – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

You may have missed

Schkeuditzer Kreuz shares new video and digital single, ‘Ratchet’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Dark Minimal Project returns with ‘Remixes’ incl. reworks by Dominatrix, Patrick Codenys, XMS, … – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Decline and Fall present new track from dark wave EP ‘Gloom’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

Index AI project resurrected with ‘Gods and Animals’ double album – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2024 0

‘Click Interview’ with Collection D’arnell-Andréa: ‘I Tend To Let Myself Be Overcome By A Certain Form Of Melancholy Or Rather Nostalgia’

Inferno Sound Diaries April 16, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights