Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by Erik Jarrigeon) Dark Minimal Project is a French electro cold wave act consisting of Ange Vesper and Guillaume VDR, augmented with producer Peter Rainman. They formed in 2022 in Lille (France) and is currently signed to Infacted Recordings.

The band recently released a 10-track strong remix album featuring remixes by People Theatre, Krieg-B, Front 242 / Patrick Codenys, Ruined Conflict, Dominatrix, XMS, Fatherless Child, Dark State, Ethan Wood and Résilience. You can still get the vinyl version on Bandcamp too.

<a href="https://darkminimalproject.bandcamp.com/album/remixes-2">Remixes by Dark Minimal Project</a>

The tracks are taken from the band’s 2nd LP “Ghost Of Modern Times” released in May 2023.

A new video clip was also launched for the track “Ordinary Man” remixed by Ruined Conflict.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)