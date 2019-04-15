Curse Mackey fills in for Peter Murphy at 40 Years of Bauhaus + launches solo album

(Photo credit Radiant Inc) Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers, Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), along with Rona Rougeheart of SINE, at the request of David J filled in for Peter Murphy who was unable to perform due to illness. A statement from Peter Murphy was issued on his website. Mackey was in attendance initially to appear as a guest vocalist for SINE when he was approached by David J side stage during the SINE set.

Rougeheart (who as SINE was the sole opener for Peter Murphy’s rescheduled, final date of a monumental 5-month, ninety-four date world tour) and Mackey joined David J along with Peter Murphy guitarist Mark Thwaite and drummer Marc Slutsky in what David J described to a near capacity audience as an “Improvised, mash-up, deconstructed Bauhaus in dub” set.

A video of Mackey singing the Bauhaus hit song “In The Flat Field” with the ensemble can be seen below.

Mackey will be releasing his debut solo album “Instant Exorcism” May 10th on Negative Gain. On “Instant Exorcism” Mackey fuses post-punk atmospherics with dark electronics and industrial dance beats.

Mackey: “This record for me is like a personal exorcism. The songs had to get out of my system. Working from a solo project perspective presented an opportunity for me to write with a clean slate, to broaden the brush strokes and create something that represents where I am at today. Influenced by the past and all the experiences of my life to this point but not constrained or obligated to it.”

Instant Exorcism was produced by Curse Mackey and Chase Dobson (Tycho, Black Tape for a Blue Girl) with additional recording sessions with Charles Godfrey who engineered the last two Yeah Yeah Yeahs records and has worked with …Trail of Dead and Explosions in the Sky. The album was mastered by Stephen Seibold who has worked extensively with Mackey as members of Pigface.

Check out the first 2 singles below.

