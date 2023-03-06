Curse All Kings – Inversion (Album – Cyclic Law / Breath Sun Bone Blood)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the second album by Curse All Kings; an American project based in Berlin (Germany) driven by Rob Fisk (Common Eider, King Eider).

Content: Just as on the new Common Eider, King Eider-album, this work is also driven by the magic of viola. We get 4 extended tracks which are constantly moving from Dark-Ambient into Cinematic music and vice versa. Dark, humming, sound waves, strings, low sound treatments and even organ sounds create a very intimate sphere.

+ + + : And just as the last Common Eider, King Eider-album I also like this work. I don’t want to compare both albums to each other but you clearly notice there are similarities. It all sounds pretty ghost-like, tickling our imagination to face an ominous world. Both the opening- and last track are absolute attention grabbers.

– – – : Even if I truly like the last track, it’s maybe a bit too long going over the 35 minutes.

Conclusion: This work makes me think of a graceful horror production.

Best songs: “The House Painted Black With Ash And Blood”, “A Meditation For Inversion”.

Rate: 8.

Labels: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw / https://breathsunboneblood.com / www.facebook.com/breathsunboneblood