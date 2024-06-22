Curse All Kings – Feral Earth (Album – Cyclic Law)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Rob Fisk -mainly known for his Common Eider, King Eider-project, strikes back with the third full length-album of Curse All Kings. “Feral Earth” resulted from the collaborative efforts together with Fabian Van Beek (Kluizenaer, Lavvra, Hagiophobic), Bryan Bray (Gates, Sutekh Hexen) and Edie. (La Haine, Common Eider King Eider).

Content: The new work sounds like a continuation of the previous album with explicit, Dark-Ambient influences, but now spiked with a refined, Ritual touch. A few pieces with voice enhance the mystical nature of the album. The songs are very dark, carried by boiling sound-waves that end in an apocalyptic feeling. You will also discover some passages with Industrial sounds and even guitar playing.

+ + + : The addition of the Ritual element brings an extra dimension to this album and in a way a new sonic path for the project. The sung passages are a true bonus to the work. There are several cool songs featured but I highly recommend listening to the debut piece ending in a sonic climax.

– – – : The last cuts sounds as an anti-climax for being totally different from the rest of the tracklist.

Conclusion: A poignant and intimate sound fusion.

Best songs: “As The Spirits Watch Over Us, We Reciprocate”, “Wounds Of Land And Body”, “Ünmaal”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/CommonEiderKingEiderCaribouPeople

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw

