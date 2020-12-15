Cult Belgian electro act Implant breaks silence with brand new EP ‘Phantom Pain’ – out now

The cult Belgian electro act Implant breaks 3 years of silence with a surprising new EP announcing the release of their 11th studio album “Cognitive Dissonance” in early 2021. The EP holds 9 tracks offering 3 new compositions and remixes and is available for download on Bandcamp and also on other digital platforms.

Len: “With “Phantom Pain” Jan and I decided to bring the Implant ship to unexplored electro pop waters, plunging our upbeat electro industrial style into a melodic bath of catchy synth lines, addictive sequences and sensual backing female vocals by Helalyn Flowers’ frontwoman Noemi Aurora.”

This title track received the remix treatment by the band itself, and also by new Belgian upcoming electro act True Zebra and the French techno pop act People Theatre. Next to that the EP holds the exclusive non-album song “The Sinner Has Gone”. The third new track is the cyber industrial / dark elektro oriented “The Devil Made Me Do It”. The track was remixed by Implant themselves and French veteran Vuduvox (aka Buzz) and Pre:Emptive Strike 0.1.

You can check the EP below on Bandcamp and on all other platforms. A video will also be released in the next days.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/phantom-pain-ep">Phantom Pain EP by IMPLANT</a>

