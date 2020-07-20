Corlyx tackle mental illness in new video ‘Porcelain Skin’ – announce new album ‘Together Apart’

Hailing from Los Angles is the darkwave/post-punk act Corlyx who have announced their new album “Together Apart”. But before that they release their new music video “Porcelain Skin” which you can view below. Their newest work will be released via the Negative Gain label which will release their new album “Together Apart” worldwide on September 15th (pre-orders available here).

The first single and music video, “Porcelain Skin”, is out now. The song tackles mental health issues and how they affect those you love and the ones around them.

Vocalist Caitlin Stokes explains the inspiration behind “Porcelain Skin” and the filming of the video for it: “This song is actually about my mother who suffers from severe mental illnesses, I wanted to finally write about her finding the beauty in her incredibly fragile state, when we finished the track we were still in lockdown so making a video without being able to leave the home studio was a bit challenging but we managed to get creative with some green screen fx and made the best out of our isolation, a much needed creative outlet for us .”

“Porcelain Skin” can be seen below.

Corlyx was formed in Los Angles in 2015, when singer songwriter Caitlin Stokes met producer/guitarist Brandon Ashley, also the front man for the dark rock act “The Dark”. The two began writing music together that was inspired by their love of 90’s industrial rock/grunge and modern electronica.

The duo released their first EP “One Of Us” in 2016 and then moved to Berlin (Germany) to work on their first full length album “Music 2F2”. The Album was released in February 2017.

Corlyx then relocated again, this time to the UK, to work on their second studio Album “In2 The Skin” (released August 16th 2019).

