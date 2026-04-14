Converter – The Four Last Things (Digital/Vinyl EP – Ant-Zen)

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Scott Sturgis is a household name in the world of Power-Noise. Between the late 1990s and the early years of the new millennium, he terrorized the underground scene with his ruthless and, above all, uncompromising sound. During that time, he was also involved in various other projects, but Converter remained a defining name within the scene.

After 2005, however, things suddenly went quiet—until now. More than 20 years later, the American artist has reactivated Converter with this five-track EP, produced by Daniel Myer. The influences of the past now linger more subtly in the background, as if this EP reveals a different side of Converter. While there is still experimentation with distorted sounds, everything feels more controlled and restrained. The music remains dark, yet also incorporates a touch of Minimal-Electro. At times, the atmosphere turns distinctly ominous. Overall, Converter diverges from earlier work to deliver a more accessible record. On one track, a sequence even emerges that is somewhat reminiscent of Front 242. The EP concludes with overwhelming arrangements that, in a sense, form a bridge to the past.

One can only hope that Sturgis has truly reinvented his project. Based on what is presented here, it is fair to say that Converter has a promising future ahead. (Rating:8).

Listen to: “Garden Of Earthly Delights”:

https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/garden-of-earthly-delights

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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